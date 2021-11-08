Calls for Guernsey to take immediate climate change action
Cutting down on food imports could help Guernsey tackle climate change a deputy has said.
Deputy Jonathan LeTocq attended the COP26 conference in Glasgow and said he wanted the island to move away from a reliance on imports.
In Guernsey about 200 people gathered over the weekend to promote action against climate change.
Protesters said they wanted to "show solidarity" and promote the need to come together to save the planet.
Speaking from COP26, Mr LeTocq said: "We need more sustainable farming, more sustainable food production, there's a lot we can do there.
"If we ate more of our fish we catch in our own waters, which are excellent, then we'd be healthier and secondly we wouldn't need to import so much.
"So it's simple things like that that we can do in Guernsey and that I think as a government we should try to encourage our communities to do."
The states previously set a target of "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Protestors marched from Market Square to Candie Gardens on Sunday, calling for more immediate action on climate change.
One woman, who did not give her name, told the BBC: "We have the potential, like with Covid, to make huge changes."
