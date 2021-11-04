Alderney States to discuss new environmental plan
The States of Alderney is introducing new plans to protect the environment.
Alderney and six other jurisdictions signed the Blue Islands Charter in September 2019, however, environmental planning and proposals were sidelined during the pandemic.
The environmental plan is now due to go before the States in December.
Policy and Finance Committee Chairman Ian Carter said: "We owe it to ourselves and our children to act responsibly right now."
The aims of the Blue Islands Charter include policies to mitigate environmental damage, contribute to scientific knowledge especially with regard to the marine environment, support other islands, protect all species and habitats, and enhance biodiversity.
