Underside of Castle Cornet bridge closed off
- Published
People will no longer be able to walk under a bridge that leads to Guernsey's Castle Cornet due to safety concerns.
Stainless steel cables are going to be put in to stop people from walking under the bridge due to an increasing risk of falling concrete.
Doug Wright, commercial manager of ports, said the bridge was deteriorating at an "accelerated rate" due to its age.
"Public safety is our highest priority," he said.
He said monitoring of the bridge would continue "until a repair or replacement has been completed".
