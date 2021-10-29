BBC News

Guernsey school children advised to wear face coverings

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Secondary school students in Guernsey are being advised to wear masks in spaces where they cannot socially distance

Students at Guernsey schools are being advised to wear face coverings after half term.

The guidance is specifically for pupils in years seven to 13, as well as staff in secondary education and at the College of Further Education, in spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Face coverings will not be required in classrooms.

Adults in primary schools are also advised to wear masks inside.

Secondary school students will also be required to wear face coverings on school transport, unless they are exempt.

New guidance on masks and testing was issued last week.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.