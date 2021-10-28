Guernsey RNLI 'should have speed exemptions on call-outs'
A Guernsey politician is calling for all emergency vehicles to have blue light exemptions on speeding.
Deputy Liam McKenna's call came after Guernsey Police dropped a speeding case against the island's lifeboat coxswain Jason Norman.
Mr Norman was allegedly caught speeding on 2 September on an emergency call.
Green light services like the RNLI do not have the same exemptions on speed limits as blue light services such as the police, fire and ambulance.
Mr Norman was allegedly caught breaking a 25mph (40km/h) limit at 02:30 BST on Glategny Esplanade.
Guernsey Police dropped the case this week after what they called a "review of the circumstances".
It said in a statement to BBC Radio Guernsey: "It is clear that we need to carry out some work with responders who use green lights to make sure they are all aware of the rules around their use.
"The use of such green lights does not permit speed limits to be exceeded and the light is intended to facilitate progress of a vehicle through traffic."
Mr McKenna said he wanted the RNLI to get training in fast response vehicle driving and give them blue light exemptions on breaking speed limits on call-outs.
He called the dropping of the case against Mr Norman a "great result".
"I want them to be there as quickly as possible," he said.
"Wouldn't it be great if they were on a blue light and we would have confidence they could get there as quickly as possible to save lives?
"I will do my best to make this happen."
