Changes to tests for fully vaccinated arrivals in Guersney
- Published
Fully vaccinated passengers arriving from outside the Common Travel Area are now legally required to buy lateral flow tests on arrival in Guernsey.
In addition, people who have not spent time in a UK red list country during the previous 10 days, will no longer have to take a PCR test on arrival.
They will not have to self-isolate or report negative results, but will have to contact Public Health if they test positive.
Five lateral flow tests cost £25.
Arrivals from outside the Common Travel Area must take the lateral flow test on the day of arrival.
They are then recommended to continue the course of five tests, but this is not mandatory.
All other passengers, that are not impacted by the changes, will have to complete a Travel Tracker pre-arrival form prior to arriving in the Bailiwick.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.