RAF 201 Squadron reclaims standard from Guernsey
- Published
A link between Guernsey and a Royal Air Force squadron has been reaffirmed as the island has returned the unit's standard, lodged there in 2011.
The affiliation with 201 Squadron dates back to 1939 - shortly before the island was occupied by German forces for five years during World War Two.
It is the only remaining of these affiliations - created to encourage support and recruitment for the RAF.
The squadron is preparing to relaunch as an anti-submarine warfare unit.
The unit reformed on 7 August with Boeing's Poseidon MRA1 and the sixth of its aircraft was named Guernsey's Reply in honour of a World War Two Spitfire pilot from the island.
The standard will be paraded in front of the full squadron in a ceremony at RAF Lossiemouth, in Scotland, later this year with members of the squadron due to visit Guernsey in 2022.
Bailiff Richard McMahon said: "It is a great pleasure to see this enduring partnership reinvigorated today as the squadron reclaims its standard, with which Guernsey has been proud to be entrusted for the past 10 years."
Wing Cdr Adam Smolak described claiming the standard as "an exceptional honour".
He said: "The squadron is now very much 'up and running' with a priority task to train new aircrew."
Wing Cdr Smolak said their history and heritage made them unique: "It is a lasting affiliation that is of great importance to all on the squadron; we hold the moniker 'Guernsey's Own' and we wear it with pride."
Mr McMahon, the first citizen of Guernsey, senior judge and presiding officer of the States of Guernsey, said: "The squadron was also granted the Privilege of Guernsey by the States on its 80th anniversary, in 1994.
"With the squadron reformed, we can now look forward to it exercising its right once more to march with colours flying, drums beating and bayonets fixed."
Members of squadron did just that in 2011 on 9 May - when islanders celebrate their liberation in 1945 - ahead of its disbanding as part of the UK defence review.
'Paramount importance'
Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder welcomed the standard party to Government House for the ceremony.
He said: "I am really delighted to see the squadron reclaim its standard..., I had very much hoped to see this day before leaving office."
Sir Ian is due to finish in the role next month and be replaced by Lt Gen Richard Cripwell.
As a submariner he said: "I know how significant it is for the UK to be regaining its airborne anti-submarine warfare capability. The maritime patrol aircraft role has long been of paramount importance to the defence and security of the UK and I'm very pleased to see it returning."
Standards for RAF squadrons were created in 1943. They are described as a "fringed and tasselled silken banner, mounted on a pike surmounted by a golden eagle", and include selected battle honours around the squadron's emblem.
The 201 Squadron's standard displays eight battle honours and is the only standard permitted to display the Croix de Guerre, awarded in 1917 in recognition of the Squadron's heroic efforts in the third battle of Ypres.
The visiting RAF contingent also reclaimed a number of other squadron items, including the commanding officer's sword, a silver centrepiece and the squadron centenary trophy.