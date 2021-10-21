Regular Covid-19 testing and mask use recommended in Guernsey
Regular coronavirus testing and mask use recommendations have been issued by public health officials in Guernsey.
People should use lateral flow tests twice a week and before certain events, the States of Guernsey said.
Mask use is also recommended in places where physical distancing is not possible, there is poor ventilation or people need to be in close proximity.
The new guidance follows a rise in Covid-19 cases in the island, which hit 233 on Thursday.
One more person with coronavirus has died, taking the total since the pandemic began to 19, the States announced.
Three people are currently in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital with the virus.
The States said there were concerns over these admissions and people were not following existing guidance if they have symptoms of Covid.
Lateral flow tests are recommended to be used:
- Twice a week by all adults and secondary school children
- Before attending a meeting or event in a crowded or poorly ventilated place, or where social distancing or mask wearing is not possible or practical
- Before vising a vulnerable person, for example a care home residents
- If asked to do so by the States contact tracing team, Public Health Services or a health care provider
Packs of tests can be collected for free from the Guernsey Information Centre in St Peter Port.
Testing is not an alternative to staying at home and reporting Covid symptoms if people feel unwell, the States said.
Mask use is now recommended in settings where:
- Physical distancing is not possible
- Poor ventilation
- With close crowds, or where individuals need to work in very close proximity with other people
Some health care settings may ask visitors to wear a face covering, people should check before attending appointments.
Businesses can ask staff or customers to wear face coverings because of the type of setting in which they operate and the States urged customers to respect these requests.
