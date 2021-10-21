One person in hospital in Guernsey after storms
- Published
One person has been taken to hospital after heavy rain and high winds battered Guernsey, St John Ambulance has said.
Emergency services have been dealing with significant weather damage, including several fallen trees around the island.
Wind speeds of up to 60mph (97kmh) were recorded on Wednesday night.
The gales caused the Covid-19 testing tent at Crown Pier in St Peter Port to be blown into the harbour.
St John Ambulance said it responded to two incidents related to the storms, with one person taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital while another was treated by crews.
The service has not released any details about their injuries.
Some road closures are in place because of fallen trees and work is under way to clear sand and debris on the west coast, emergency services said.
Guernsey Police assured people that States Works were clearing the roads.
If anyone has concerns they have been asked to call the Emergency Control Room on 01481 222222 and make a report to the team.
Those who were due to be tested for Covid-19 at the harbour centre can pick up lateral flow tests from the Guernsey Information Centre on the seafront from 10:30 BST, the States said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.