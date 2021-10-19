QR codes to go on Guernsey digital vaccination certificates
- Published
Digital coronavirus vaccination certificates in Guernsey are to have QR codes, the government says.
The States of Guernsey said the move, for those fully vaccinated, would provide an easy way for people to show their vaccination status.
They would also allow data to be stored more securely, it added.
It was hoped codes would start being issued from Friday, but this was still is subject to agreements and testing being completed, the States said.
'Requirements evolving'
The codes, valid for 30 days, would link directly into the UK's NHS Covid Pass system and would be integrated into Guernsey's own Travel Tracker programme, in which bailiwick residents can already access online versions of their vaccine certification.
The code would update automatically each time anyone logged onto their Travel Tracker account "so it always reflects their up-to-date information", the States said.
It added they were being rolled out because "increasingly jurisdictions are asking those travelling or attending events to produce a 2D bar code [QR code], including in France, Scotland and Wales".
The States said: "Our teams have worked closely with UK colleagues to deliver this solution as international and domestic requirements continue to evolve.
"We will be working very hard this week to ensure we can go live with this new tool before half-term begins."
QR codes were invented in Japan in the mid-1990s to track components in car production.
They can hold a massive amount of data compared to standard barcodes - up to 2,500 numeric characters compared to a standard barcode's 43.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.