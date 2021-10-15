Public consultation on Alderney's future launched by the States
Those who have an interest in the future of Alderney are being invited to help formulate a new Island Plan.
People are asked to provide their suggestions on the economy, energy, accessibility and connectivity, community development, the environment and the governance of the island.
Participants can access the survey online, or obtain hard copies from the Island Hall.
The closing date is 8 November, 2021.
The last time an Island Plan was launched in Alderney was 2018, but this time island life is different following the pandemic and Brexit, the States said.
States Member Ian Carter said: "There is a golden window of opportunity where a range of elements have come together that give this plan a greater chance of success than previous attempts."
