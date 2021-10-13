Guernsey Police applies for UK officers to cover staffing shortages
Guernsey Police has applied for UK police officers to be brought in for four months to cover staff shortages.
The force explained essential training meant 10 extra officers were needed between 1 December and 31 March.
Coronavirus travel restrictions have prevented officers from attending mandatory and specialist courses.
The force's current staffing level of 136 officers means it is not possible to maintain required operational and training requirements, it explained.
The seconded officers will not be used between 22 December and 3 January.
The cost will be covered by Bailiwick Law Enforcement's allocated budget.
Guernsey Police said a recruitment campaign had led to new recruits which were due to undergo initial training.
A spokesman said: "Training is a key part of the organisation as it both allows staff to keep up to date and accredited in essential operational and specialist skills which ensure public and officer safety.
"Bringing 10 officers over from the UK will allow our permanent staff to complete this training, while their roles are covered."
The decision has been supported by the States of Guernsey Committee for Home Affairs, which run law enforcement in the island.
