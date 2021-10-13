Children's bathing pool to close for storm repairs
A storm-hit children's pool will temporarily close for repair work.
The pool at La Vallette, in St Peter Port, will close on Thursday and Friday for emergency repairs.
The work will be a temporary fix as extensive repair and improvement works will take place early in 2022.
Weather permitting, the States of Guernsey said the bathing pool, slipway and parking spaces should reopen by Saturday.
The pool was damaged in a storm on 2 October.
