Guernsey short-term worker permits extended
Employment permits being extended from five to seven years is among policy changes aimed at keeping workers in Guernsey.
The Committee for Home Affairs has made changes to population management rules to try to support businesses.
Deputy Rob Prow said: "We want businesses to keep good quality staff who in turn want to remain in the island."
The changes will also help the children of open market buyers to stay.
Businesses wanting to retain staff who would otherwise be due to leave the island due to their employment permits expiring will benefit from the changes, the States of Guernsey says.
Waiving permit costs
Mr Prow said his committee recognised recruitment was "challenging" at the moment as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.
Extending employment permits from five to seven years "should help" and waiving the cost of permits for new arrivals should be "welcome news" for employers wanting to bring new staff to the island.
The usual £120 cost per application for new arrivals coming to work in the island on a short-term employment permit has been temporarily waived.
In addition, people on the three-month break exemption - which is for seasonal workers who do nine months in the island and then three months away before returning for a further nine months - will be allowed to stay in Guernsey without breaking their residency pattern.
A further new policy is being introduced to create a more flexible approach to open market minors.
Open market houses, about 9% of the island's residential properties, can be lived in without a permit or the right to live and work in the island.
Under the new rules someone who lived with their parents for at least eight years when they started living in the island but it is no longer "possible" for them to continue to do so can "generally expect to be granted a permit to live in local market housing".
It is hoped this will encourage and help young working individuals to stay in the island.
