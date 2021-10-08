Guernsey Post gives £1.3m from profits to States
- Published
Guernsey Post has paid £1.3m to the States of Guernsey from its 2021 financial year profits.
The company made £2.8m between April 2020 and March 2021, according to its annual report.
In March 2021 the company bought freight firm HR Air and its profits are included in the total for Guernsey Post.
Chairman Simon Milsted said staff's contribution had been key to the company's success during the pandemic.
Mr Milsted said: "As the Covid pandemic unfolded it became clear very quickly just how deep the duty to serve our community runs through our organisation. This was critical at a time when our services have never been more important.
"As a Board we are extremely grateful to all our staff for their unwavering commitment to the needs of the community and for their exemplary performance throughout such worrying times."
Guernsey Post bought HR Air after seeing a 30% increase in parcel deliveries during the pandemic alongside a 20% decline in traditional letters.
Guernsey Post Chief Executive Boley Smillie said: "The acquisition of the freight and logistics company HR Air earlier this year marked a significant milestone in our strategy to offset the impact of the decline in traditional letter volumes which was accelerated by the pandemic."
