Chouet quarry: Deputies vote in favour of the plans
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
Guernsey's States has voted to build a new quarry at Chouet.
According to building supplies firm Ronez, the current facility at Les Vardes for mining aggregate locally will run out in 18 months.
The move has faced opposition from neighbours, who say it will ruin an area of natural beauty on the island's north-west coast.
Deputies voted 29 to seven to start quarrying at Chouet in the States meeting on Thursday.
Vice-President of Environment and Infrastructure, Deputy Sam Haskins, opposed the plans and told States members they should be looking towards a more "sustainable future".
President of the committee, Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez, disagreed, telling her colleagues that this was the right decision as "the economic impact of continuing to quarry on island would be minimal, while importation would cost more".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.