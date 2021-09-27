Guernsey staffing issues causing care home bed shortages
- Published
Staffing issues are behind a lack of available beds in Guernsey's care homes, a provider says.
CI Healthcare said the industry was "doing everything" to recruit more people, but staff shortages and island housing rules were causing problems.
It said some homes were considering reducing beds due to the shortages.
The problem has caused a bed shortage at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, with about 30 people in hospital who should be cared for in the community.
Nick Trott, from CI Healthcare, explained the issue was not unique to Guernsey, with the industry struggling to find staff across the UK and Europe.
He said his group would be willing to build and invest to expand their homes if they had the staff.
However, Mr Trott argued they had the "additional hoop to jump through" of the island's housing licensing system, which also created problems in recruitment.
He said: "We're doing everything we can to encourage staff, but they're just not there.
"Some of the homes... are even considering reducing their bed stock in line with the amount of staff they can find."
'Gold dust carers'
Issues with recruitment have been exacerbated by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security Peter Roffey said.
He explained the committee had previously invested in expanding care capacity, but it was "only one part of the picture".
Deputy Roffey said: "You can invest all you like, if you can't attract the staff... that is a problem.
"We need to be treating carers like gold dust, because I don't think we have given them the status or priority that we should have done over the last 20 years."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.