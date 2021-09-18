Japanese pavilion in Guernsey reopened with accessibility features
A Japanese fishing pavilion in Guernsey has been reopened to the public after being boarded up since 2019.
The wooden structure in Saumarez Park was closed over safety concerns and successfully rebuilt and reinstalled in July.
It has been remade to the same size and specifications, with safety and accessibility features added.
The Rotary Club of Guernsey worked with local craftsman to take down and reconstruct the pavilion.
The replacement includes metal handrails and levelled off groundworks to allow people in wheelchairs to access it.
The pavilion was opened by Bailiff of Guernsey Richard McMahon on Friday evening.
Another change to the structure is it will not be painted red like the original was in 1989.
Project manager Nigel Dorey said: "It was an impossible job to get back there and keep painting it, so in the end it was left to weather."
The pavilion's wood has been treated to last for 50 years in wet conditions, which will darken in colour over time, Mr Dorey explained.
A Japanese temple and house also used to be located in the park, but became dilapidated during World War Two and were eventually removed after being vandalised.
They were brought to Guernsey by Baron James de Saumarez, the grandson of Admiral Lord James de Saumarez - a contemporary of Admiral Lord Nelson.
The estate of the de Saumarez family was acquired by the States in 1937 and remains the largest public park in the island.
