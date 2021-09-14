Alderney records first Covid-related deaths
Two people with Covid-19 have died in hospital in Alderney.
The pair died over the weekend in the island's Le Mignot Memorial Hospital, the States of Guernsey has confirmed.
They are the first Covid-related deaths to be recorded in Alderney, which currently has 19 active cases of the virus.
Before 16 July, the island had experienced just one case of coronavirus - who was already self-isolating having arrived in the island.
Five people remain in hospital in Alderney with the virus. There are 128 active cases in the whole of the Bailiwick.
