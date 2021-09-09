Interim committee chief executive to stay for six months
The interim chief executive of Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee will act up for at least six months, the States has announced.
Mark De Garis was appointed to the position after Paul Whitfield left the post last month.
The Policy and Resources Committee said it would wait six months to re-advertise the position.
It said this would allow members to determine "the detail of what is required from the role".
In a statement it said: "The committee intends to give careful consideration over the next few months to determine the detail of what is required from the role having regard to the current challenges faced in the public sector and the Island.
"This is a pivotal position and the committee must ensure the job description and interview process meet expectations."
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, president of the policy and resources committee, said he was mindful of "the pressures facing the island" and the need to "implement the Government Work Plan without delay".
"We are giving the interim chief executive and his senior team, with their experience and knowledge, our full backing to move this work forward in line with the wishes of the States," he said.
