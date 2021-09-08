Guernsey gets seven applications to grow cannabis
Seven applications have been received for cannabis cultivation licences in Guernsey, said the island's government.
The Bailiwick of Guernsey Cannabis Agency will assess the applications before granting licences.
Neil Inder, president of the Committee for Economic Development, said it was "highly encouraging to see such a positive response from businesses".
He said the applications were "early steps of a promising new sector" which was "already attracting interest and investment locally and from overseas".
