Public service workers consulted on restructuring
Public service employees in Guernsey are to be consulted on restructuring plans "to create improved and more efficient services".
The States of Guernsey said significant improvements had been made with its technology and digital capability.
It said it hoped restructuring would create a more modern public service.
In October 2018, the island's government announced plans to cut at least 200 civil service jobs - about one in eight posts.
The government said islanders' interactions with it could now be done online through a "one-stop, tell us once" approach.
Conversations with employees who may be affected by the restructuring are due to take place over the coming weeks.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said: "There are huge financial pressures facing the States and we need to be as efficient as possible, especially as we consider the need for tax rises on our community.
"It's not fair to ask islanders to pay more unless we're doing everything possible to minimise costs."
