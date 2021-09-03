Covid: More than £65m business support provided by States of Guernsey
More than £65m in support has been given to Guernsey businesses since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The peak of support was reached in April 2020 when £10m was distributed, the States of Guernsey said.
The three sectors which have received the most support so far are hospitality at £18m, construction with nearly £10.9m and wholesale, retail and repair at around £9.7m.
Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme is due to close by the end of September.
The scheme paid 80% of Guernsey's £8.70 minimum wage to employees up to 42 hours a week, while businesses were obliged to pay the remaining 20%.
Treasury lead for the Policy and Resources Committee, Deputy Mark Helyar, said Guernsey residents "deserve to see where their money has gone" to support businesses.
He said: "Taxpayers should be proud of what their support has achieved, helping viable businesses to survive, through what has been a most difficult period."
