Guernsey independents dissolving as parliamentary group
- Published
The Guernsey Partnership of Independents is dissolving as a parliamentary group, it has said.
Members of the group, which registered as a political party for the 2020 general election, said they "never were a true political party".
They added that one main aim was to support new candidates and they were proud to have got 10 out 21 candidates elected in the first island-wide poll.
They also said a "willingness to work together" and shared values remained.
'Objective met'
The partnership was registered in August 2020 as a political party ahead of the October 2020 poll.
However, Deputy Gavin St Pier said they "aren't and never were a true political party".
He said: "We formed as a group of independent individuals, brought together by shared principles and values rather than policies, ahead of the first general election organised using island-wide voting."
He added that "the clue was always in our name - Independents" and "since the election, we have never met as a group to discuss or agree any policy positions".
Deputy Jon Le Tocq said the key role was "to support new candidates who might have struggled to gain profile".
He said: "A good number were elected and our candidates secured 24% of all votes cast, so there is evidence that this objective was met.
"The things we share, along with others, expressed in our shared values and a willingness to work together constructively for the common good, still remain whether the Guernsey Partnership of Independents exists or not."
Deputy Tina Bury, who was elected in 2020, added: "I am proud of what we achieved, including the fact that five out of 10 of our successful candidates were women."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.