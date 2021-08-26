States of Guernsey chief executive to leave post
- Published
Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey Paul Whitfield OBE is to leave his post, the Policy and Resources Committee has announced.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the committee "recognised the need for a change in senior leadership and have taken action to bring this about".
Mr Whitfield said he would be focusing on "new and different challenges".
Strategic Lead for People Policy Mark de Garis was announced as interim chief executive.
Mr Whitfield was made chief executive of the States of Guernsey in 2013 and appointed OBE in 2020.
In a statement the committee said Mr Whitfield was to "move on" from his role and expressed thanks for his "significant contribution" to the States.
'Challenging but rewarding'
President of the committee Deputy Ferbrache said: "Paul has made a valuable contribution to the organisation during his time in post as chief executive, most recently during the Covid-19 emergency response, but significantly over a public service career that has seen him carry out a number of diverse and challenging roles both in the UK and here in Guernsey.
"The role of chief executive is undoubtedly a very challenging and demanding leadership position, one which Paul has discharged with integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality."
Mr Whitfield said he had returned from annual leave which had given him "some much-needed breathing space".
"It has been an amazing eight years, on top of a 40-year career in multiple public service roles, my role as CEO was a job undeniably unpredictable, and challenging but hugely rewarding."
"In moving on, it provides opportunity to focus on some new and different challenges," he added.
Mr Ferbrache said Mr de Garis would be in place until a replacement for Mr Whitfield was found.
