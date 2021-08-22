Children asked to take Covid tests before school return
- Published
Children in Guernsey are being asked to take coronavirus tests before returning to school in September.
All pupils are being advised by the States to do two lateral flow tests in the week before the new term starts.
Secondary school pupils and staff were being asked to test twice a week in the autumn term, the States said.
Younger children who went to nursery, pre-school or had a childminder would be asked to have a "lower nasal PCR test" in the coming weeks, it added.
Tests were being posted to homes from Monday.
Parents were being be invited to the drive-in testing centre at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital to have their tests carried out.
Border changes
The widespread testing programme was being introduced because "as a community, we do need to accept that we will see cases of Covid-19, and we may see cases cropping up in schools and education settings".
The programme was being supported by the Education Committee with clinical direction and oversight from public health bosses, the States said.
It was also being brought in because "phased changes to border restrictions have increased the number of people travelling into and out of the bailiwick over the summer".
The second test should be done "no earlier than the day before" anyone returns to schools, the States said.
Anybody who tests positive should contact the island's clinical helpline on 01481 756938.
The bailiwick had 116 known active cases of coronavirus, according to figures updated on Friday, with 109 of those in Guernsey.
