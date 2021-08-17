Guernsey politician cautioned for leaking confidential education papers
- Published
A Guernsey politician has been cautioned after leaking confidential committee documents to colleagues.
Deputy Andy Cameron failed to get permission from the other education committee members before passing on the papers, a States of Guernsey Code of Conduct Panel has found.
The notes were from a meeting with teachers about education reforms.
The panel concluded because the breach was minor and Deputy Cameron accepted the caution, the matter is closed.
The complaint against was filed by the fellow members of the Committee for Education Sport and Culture in June.
'Legitimate concerns'
Following the ruling, Mr Cameron said it was not his intention to break the rules and he regretted his actions.
However, he argued he believed he was "acting in the best interests of the voting public" sharing the notes with other States members.
It followed Mr Cameron's decision to oppose their proposals for reforming the island's secondary education system.
He said: "I felt that by sharing the original documents with 13 of my colleagues, I was doing that, as I was drawing attention to the legitimate concerns of teaching staff."
A second complaint by a member of the public about the same issue has been dismissed as it "did not meet the criteria for investigation", the panel found.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.