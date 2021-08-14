Two people test positive for Covid-19 in Sark
Two people in Sark have tested positive for Covid-19 after developing symptoms.
The Government of Sark said both patients were doing well and were self-isolating.
In July the island, one of the smallest in the Channel Islands, recorded its first known case of the virus.
Surge testing was carried out on the island this week after a group of visitors, who had been in Sark on Saturday, tested positive when they returned to Guernsey.
The island's government said the two cases were not identified as part of the surge testing but the contact tracing process, which was ongoing, had established a possible connection.
About 20 individuals were tested as part of the surge testing but no other positive cases have been identified.
In relation to the two positive cases, there will be further contact tracing, the government said.
It added there was "no requirement for Sark residents and visitors to avoid any local establishments as a result of these cases", but asked people to continue following advice already in place.
Anyone who feels unwell is asked to stay at home and report any symptoms to Sark's Medical Centre on 07781 100815.