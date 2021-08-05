Domestic disputes and postal drug smuggling rise
Guernsey saw 34 prosecutions for Covid-related rule breaches during 2020 and an increase in domestic disturbance calls and postal drug smuggling.
The Bailiwick Law Enforcement (BLE) annual report showed 17 prosecutions for breaking self-isolation rules.
There were 13 prosecutions for violations of travel self-isolation rules, with fines totalling £83,000.
BLE officers made nearly 6,200 visits and about 10,200 calls to people isolating as a result of travel.
It reported a rise in domestic disturbance calls in the March to June lockdown, compared to the same period in 2019.
These calls included domestic disputes and assaults, mental health episodes and neighbour disputes, the report explains.
Ruari Hardy, head of law enforcement, said some families found lockdown "harder than others".
"It was a very worrying area for us but at no time did our resources let us down and we were able to deliver a really good service during 2020," explained Chief Officer Hardy.
£1.85m of illegal drugs seized
Part of the report also looked at issues around illegal drugs.
Guernsey Border Agency seized £1.85m worth of illegal drugs in 2020 - a rise of £490,000 when compared with 2019.
The report stated one of the biggest impacts of the pandemic was the way in which drugs were transported into the island.
"During 2020 the lack of available travel options caused a significant variation in importation methods where smaller postal importations became more common," it read.
Individual seizures of drugs were also up with 151 separate seizures made - 50 more than the previous year.
However, recorded drug offences fell by eight to 122.
Chief Officer Hardy said that whilst there was a "significant" rise in postal smuggling activity, the larger seizures were mostly recovered at the border.
"The figures from 2020 show the real threats drugs poses," he said.
"Drugs in this kind of large volume is organised crime.
"That is a matter where law enforcement will continue to put significant assets.
"Drugs really do cause some massive issues in our community."
