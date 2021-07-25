Medicinal cannabis growth to be permitted in Guernsey
- Published
Guernsey businesses can now apply to cultivate cannabis for medicinal uses.
The move follows a memorandum of understanding with the UK Home Office, Guernsey States announced.
It said successful applicants would be able to cultivate cannabis plants with a high content of the psychoactive ingredient THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).
Cultivation of cannabis will only be permitted under licence, with applications handled by the new Bailiwick of Guernsey Cannabis Agency.
The Channel Islands Cannabis Industry Association said it was a "significant milestone" and put Guernsey on a level footing with other Crown Dependencies Jersey and the Isle of Man.
