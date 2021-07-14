Le Tissier suspended from States of Guernsey for Twitter posts
Deputy Chris Le Tissier has been suspended from the States of Guernsey.
The sanction was suggested after the initial report's recommendation of expulsion from the island's government was appealed.
Mr Le Tissier was found to have broken the States Code of Conduct earlier this year for comments he made from a Twitter account not clearly linked to the politician.
Politicians voted 25-5 for the suspension with nine abstentions.
Mr Le Tissier will not be paid during his time away from States business. His term is due to last until the election set for June 2025.
During debate he repeated his apology to the assembly and the public for his actions and creating the need for this debate, which was "taking away time that should be spent on other matters".
'Naive'
He also apologised for bringing the island into disrepute.
The panel that heard the appeal found his actions were "naive rather than malicious".
Mr Le Tissier described his actions as "stupid" and said he had "profound regret" for using the account after being elected.
He said the comments were not made for any political or personal gain.
"I'm sorry it had the appearance of malicious intent - my aim was to encourage robust debate," he added.
Mr Le Tissier confirmed he would not being pursuing a judicial review.
New members will be elected to his seats on the Home Affairs Committee, Development and Planning Authority and Transport Licensing Authority.
During debate criticism of the Code of Conduct process was made and States Assembly and Constitution Committee President Carl Meerveld said his committee would be reviewing the system when resources allowed.
