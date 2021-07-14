Guernsey Covid business support to be considered case by case
- Published
Guernsey businesses who find themselves "in a critical state" due to staff having to self-isolate could be eligible for financial support.
Since the relaxation of border controls on 1 July concerns have been raised about the impact on businesses whose staff cannot work while isolating.
The States will consider claims on a case-by-case basis and provide support via the Payroll Co-funding scheme.
There are currently 14 known cases and 35 people self-isolating as contacts.
Last week Richard Turk Vaudin, one of the owners of renovation and construction business K Vaudin and Sons, was told to isolate after a customer tested positive for Covid-19.
He tested negative, but as he has only had one jab has to remain in isolation and cannot work.
"We want to reassure local businesses that we will continue to provide support where necessary," said Deputy Mark Helyar.
The treasury lead for the Policy and Resources Committee said: "Our aim through all of the business support we have arranged throughout the pandemic has been to help viable businesses survive these extraordinary times.
"That's still the case now for those sectors which can still apply for the various support schemes, and if we're going to use public funds responsibly, we need to take that same approach for businesses affected by a self-isolation requirement.
"Where businesses find they're in a critical situation, they should contact us and we will consider their claim."
