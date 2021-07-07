Education leak allegations lead to code of conduct complaint
- Published
A code of conduct complaint has been lodged against Deputy Andy Cameron over allegations he leaked education committee papers.
Mr Cameron is currently a member of the States of Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport and Culture (ESC)
In June he publicly disagreed with his committee on their secondary education reform proposals.
The complaint involves an allegation Mr Cameron used his position to leak papers to 14 States colleagues.
The allegation is by doing this Mr Cameron has broken States Code of Conduct rules - which state committee papers should not be disclosed to any third party, other than by resolution of the department or committee concerned.
Mr Cameron said last week he was asked by ESC to self-refer to the code of conduct panel and he declined to do so.
However, the politician has confirmed a complaint has been lodged against him and he will be writing to the panel to defend himself.
The committee's president Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said in a statement she would not discuss the issue in the media.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.