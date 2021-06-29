Proposal to move Guernsey quarry to Chouet Headland
Plans to move the site of Guernsey's quarry have been released.
The aggregate quarry will be moved from Les Vardes to Chouet Headland, under the plans from the Committee for Environment and Infrastructure.
The current quarry will be exhausted by the end of 2023, the committee explained.
Aggregate is a material used by the construction industry, such as dry stone or concrete manufacture, for a variety of applications.
A second proposal has also been included in the policy letter to be considered by the States of Guernsey, where the island would stop digging and import what was needed for construction.
Les Vardes Quarry has provided the majority of Guernsey's aggregate since 1961.
There are no other "economically recoverable" reserves of stone in Guernsey other than at Chouet Headland, the committee said.
The proposal to continue to quarry on-island was to reduce the overall environmental impact of the move, given the emissions associated with extracting and importing material from other areas.
