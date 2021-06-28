Eight people escorted from Sark in 'potential' Covid breach
- Published
Eight people are being investigated for a "potential breach" of coronavirus rules by landing in Sark.
They arrived on a private vessel from outside the UK Common Travel Area on Saturday, the Guernsey Border Agency (GBA) said.
The group were escorted back to the boat and then to Guernsey where they were self-isolating, it added.
The island's medical officer had "no concerns of a risk to public health".
The GBA said it was investigating the "potential breach" of coronavirus regulations and could not confirm what country or countries the travellers had come from.
The Common Travel Area includes the UK, the Republic of Ireland and the Crown Dependencies, including the Channel Islands.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.