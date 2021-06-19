Covid: Guernsey vaccination certificates being issued
Certificates are being sent out to people in Guernsey who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the island's government has said.
The letters were being issued to anyone who was more than 14 days past their second injection, the States said.
They could take up to five working days to be delivered by post, it added.
The document would have a range of security features embedded into it as well, including holograms, to prevent the risk of forgery, officials said.
Anyone still waiting to be fully vaccinated would have a document issued 12 days after their second dose, which would be past the 14 days by the time it was delivered, officials added.
Studies into vaccines show increases in effectiveness 14 days after the second dose.
The certification had also been developed so it could be easily recognised and accepted while abroad, with clear Guernsey branding, the States said.
