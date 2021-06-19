Man found dead near Alderney after French fishing boat fall
A man has been found dead after going overboard from a French fishing boat.
Guernsey Coastguard said rescuers were called to the scene 20 miles (32km) west of Alderney, at about 08:50 BST on Friday.
The Alderney lifeboat and a French military helicopter were sent out as part of the operation.
The casualty was declared dead at the scene. A second man was rescued from the vessel and taken to a hospital in France for treatment, coastguards said.
Other fishing boats in the area also assisted, they added.
Guernsey Coastguard said: "The casualty was located by the French helicopter and was winched onboard but was declared deceased.
"A further injured person was winched off the casualty vessel and transferred to a French hospital.
"[The] Alderney lifeboat remained on scene to escort the casualty vessel until relieved by the French lifeboat, Mona Rigolet."