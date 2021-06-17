Guernsey States asked to approve £200m in borrowing
- Published
The States of Guernsey is being asked to approve £200 million of borrowing to spend on capital projects this term.
It's part of the Government Work Plan which is published today.
The four priorities for the plan are responding to Covid-19, managing the effects of Brexit, re-shaping government and recovery actions.
Deputy Mark Helyar says if this is not agreed, States members may end up having to decide between whether to build "schools or hospitals".
Deputy Chief Minister Heidi Soulsby said the process had meant some things had been dropped as priorities including plans for a new dairy this term and a care passport.
The recovery plans include proposals for a development agency to work on regeneration, a pilot mental health centre and a new campaign to expand Guernsey's tourism offer.
The Government Work Plan, which sets the priorities for the current political term, will be debated on 21 July.