Covid-19: Guernsey travel freedoms rerouted
People travelling to Guernsey from the UK who have not had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine must be tested and self-isolate from 1 July.
The move applies to people coming from the Common Travel Area which includes the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.
The start of a traffic light system has been delayed following the spread of the Delta variant in the UK.
It means the current 4-tier system of categories remains in place.
But those coming from the Common Travel Area who have had their second dose more than two weeks before arriving will be able to avoid the testing and self-isolation.
Depending on the coronavirus infection rate in the region or country people are arriving from, those who are not fully vaccinated will have to be tested on arrival.
Those who are coming from category two areas will only have to self-isolate until this result is negative.
Category three areas require seven days of self isolation and two negative results.
The Civil Contingencies Authority said it would review the situation every two weeks.
More than half of Guernsey's adult population are fully vaccinated, which allows them to travel to the UK, said Deputy Peter Ferbrache, chair of the CCA.
He said it was a "fast-changing situation" with "unexpected challenges".
"We had hoped we would be able to move ahead with the plans as we had set them out and it is disappointing to see the data from across other parts of the British Isles," he said.
"I am sorry for those who were looking forward to the removal of travel restrictions, who will now have to wait a few more weeks."
There are no known active cases of Covid-19 in the Bailiwick, which includes Alderney and Sark, according to the States of Guernsey.
