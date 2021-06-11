Seven arrested as police stop vehicles near G7 in Cornwall
- Published
Paint, smoke grenades and loud hailers were among the items found in a car and a van stopped by police near the G7 summit in Cornwall.
Seven people were arrested after two vehicles were searched around four miles from the G7 site at Carbis Bay.
Three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of an article with intent to commit criminal damage and four were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.
Officers said enquiries were ongoing.
The vehicles were stopped at Loggans Road in Hayle at around 17:00 BST on Thursday.
Those arrested were a 30-year-old man from London, a 21-year-old woman from Wales, and a 20-year-old man from Bournemouth, all on suspicion of possession of an article with intent to commit criminal damage.
Two men from London aged 25 and 27, a 45-year-old woman from London and a 26-year-old woman from Epsom were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they remained in police custody, while the items and the vehicles had been seized.
A spokesman said: "We continue to support the facilitation of safe and legal protest but criminal activity and public disorder will not be tolerated."
The G7 summit is taking place in Carbis Bay, near St Ives in Cornwall.
World leaders have travelled to Cornwall for the talks, which start on Friday, with vaccines and climate change on the agenda.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send any story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.