Queen's Birthday Honours: Bailiwick residents recognised for charity work
- Published
Two Guernsey residents have been recognised for their charity work in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Stuart Falla MBE, who is appointed a CBE, helped to establish the Association of Guernsey Charities and led the 2003 Island Games committee.
Anthony Creasey is appointed MBE after dedicating nearly 40 years of his life to the charity sector.
He told the BBC he was "gobsmacked" to hear he had been listed in this year's honours.
'Pleasantly surprised'
Mr Falla held the role of chairman at the Guernsey Sports Commission for more than 20 years and went on to form the Health Improvements Commission, a group which aims to promote healthy lifestyles in Guernsey and Alderney.
He has served as both an elected minister and non-States member, and is responsible for the transformation of Guernsey's King George V Memorial Playing Field.
The 70-year-old said he was inspired to help others by his father and uncle, and was "pleasantly surprised" by news of his award.
"I've been lucky enough to pick some really great guys to work with - that's the other secret to success," he said.
Mr Creasey was chairman of Lloyds Bank Foundation for 12 years, where he provided Channel Island charities with grants and practical advice to improve their operations.
He also joined Les Bourgs Hospice more than 25 years ago, where he helped to fundraise millions of pounds as a governor, non-executive director and vice-chair .
"It's a real pleasure and an honour to help others," he told the BBC.
Three other people from the Bailiwick have been named in the Queen's Birthday Honours. They are:
- Patricia Child, awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the health and voluntary sectors in Guernsey
- Clare Sealy, head of curriculum and standards for the States of Guernsey, appointed OBE for her work in a UK school
- Dr Richard Axton, awarded the MBE for services to heritage and the environment in Sark
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.