Sark: French sailors escorted from island in Covid scare
- Published
Two French sailors have been escorted from the Channel Island of Sark after landing without following correct Covid-19 procedures.
The two visitors are now self-isolating in St Peter Port in Guernsey, in line with Covid-19 restrictions on visitors from France.
The BBC understands the visitors were reported to police after they visited Sark's tourist information centre.
The pair were escorted on their yacht to Guernsey by a fisheries vessel.
Police said there was "no perceived risk" to the community of Sark.
Sark, which has a population of about 500 people, lies with the larger Channel Islands of Guernsey, Jersey and Alderney off the coast of Normandy in northern France.
France is classed as a category four country under the Bailiwick's travel guidance.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.