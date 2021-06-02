Guernsey prisoners' charity given Queen's service award
A Guernsey charity which promotes creative activities for prisoners has been awarded the equivalent of an MBE.
CLIP, which stands for Creative Learning in Prison, has been given the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, project leaders revealed.
The group's "delighted" bosses said it came as a result of "success driven by a team of highly motivated volunteers".
Recent work had see the construction of a new carpentry workshop for prisoners, they said.
The award, created in 2002, was the group equivalent of being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), the Queen's awards website said.
It is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and it had been "shining a light on the fantastic work of voluntary groups for many years", it added.
CLIP bosses said they set up the charity in 2013 initially "as the name suggests, to promote creative activities for prisoners which are meaningful and productive".
They said that, since then, the "remit of the charity has expanded significantly as time has gone on".
The work now contributed to a wide range of activities in Guernsey Prison, "providing further educational opportunities for prisoners linked to employment, vocational skills and helping to reduce reoffending", they said.
The new carpentry workshop, run under the supervision of prison officers, offered prisoners the chance to learn new skills and gain City & Guilds qualifications, they added.
CLIP is due to receive an award crystal and certificate from the island's Lieutenant-Governor on Saturday 12 June.
Chairman Iain Stokes said: "We are delighted that the work of CLIP has been recognised in this way and I would like to pay tribute to the hard work and commitment of all our volunteers."
