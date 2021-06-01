BBC News

Emergency services at greenhouses fire in Guernsey

image captionAll three emergency services were called to the fire in Plichons Lane

Emergency services have been called to a fire at three greenhouses in Guernsey.

All three emergency services were called to Plichons Lane, in St Sampsons, at about 17:50 BST, emergency control room staff said.

The greenhouses are reported to have six gas cylinders inside and are close to a house.

Guernsey Police said motorists should "avoid the area and find alternative routes".

