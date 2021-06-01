Emergency services at greenhouses fire in Guernsey
Emergency services have been called to a fire at three greenhouses in Guernsey.
All three emergency services were called to Plichons Lane, in St Sampsons, at about 17:50 BST, emergency control room staff said.
The greenhouses are reported to have six gas cylinders inside and are close to a house.
Guernsey Police said motorists should "avoid the area and find alternative routes".
