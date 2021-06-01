Guernsey education committee deputy rejects reform plans
A Guernsey's education committee member has refused to support secondary education reform proposals to move a sixth form centre.
Deputy Andy Cameron said he wants to see a "minimal approach" over reform.
He argued the cost of building a new campus at Les Ozouets would be better spent on upgrading existing facilities at Les Varendes.
The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture published its plans for secondary education on Friday
They would see three 11-16 schools and a new sixth form centre built at Les Ozouets, as well as the closure of La Mare de Carteret.
Plans are also set to be submitted to move to three 11-18 schools by former Chief Minister Jonathan Le Tocq.
The proposals will be debated by the States of Guernsey in July.
'Cannot see benefit'
Mr Cameron said the best way to improve the sixth form would be on the current centre, as well as giving Les Beaucamps school the extra facilities they would need to cope with the "influx of additional students".
He argued it would "cost far less" than current plans which would be "sub-optimal as a standalone facility."
Going against the other four members of his committee was an "extremely difficult decision", but he said he was "unable to reconcile my conscience" with the decision they had chosen.
Mr Cameron said: "I simply feel that a minimal approach to reorganising our 11-18 education system would be better value in the current economic climate when weighed up against any potential benefits of the committee's proposals.
"Our Sixth Form Centre is very successful, so I cannot see the benefit in moving it."
