Guernsey teachers told they have a future in shake-up
Teachers at a Guernsey school have been told they are "part of the solution" in a proposed education shake-up.
La Mare de Carteret, which has about 40 staff, could be closed under plans by the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
It is proposing a four-school model with La Mare de Carteret closing.
Three schools would be for 11 to 16 year olds at St Sampson's High, Les Varrendes and Les Beaucamps a well as a sixth-form centre elsewhere.
The aim, according to the States of Guernsey, is to ensure the education system is "ambitious and aspirational".
Vice President of Education, Deputy Bob Murray, said: "We never embarked on this with the intention of losing teachers.
"We want to get the right people in the right jobs and we want to make sure that they know they are part of the solution.
"We want to make sure they feel they have a future."
