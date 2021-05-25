Guernsey quarantine exemptions given for property viewings
- Published
Thirty-three people were allowed to travel to Guernsey to view properties without quarantining during the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the majority of the pandemic, the island has enforced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors.
However, the exemptions were granted by the Office for Population Management as part of property business tunnels.
They included visiting properties with a view to purchase and signing off a completed construction project.
Exemptions to quarantining have also been granted for a number of reasons including funerals and end of life visits.
During the pandemic Public Health has granted 122 exemptions for medical travel and 94 for funeral attendance.
The States of Guernsey said there was some evidence an outbreak in October was because of an approved traveller who did not have to self-isolate.
However, the States said there was no evidence to suggest an approved traveller was the cause of the second wave in the island in January.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.