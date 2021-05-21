Guernsey motorcyclist, 18 died after losing control and hitting bus
A motorcyclist died after losing control turning on a hill and colliding with a bus, an inquest has heard.
Haydn Dodd, 18, died of severe head injuries after the incident on La Rue Des Presbytere, Castel on 3 April, Guernsey's Royal Court was told.
The inquest opened and adjourned on Friday while Guernsey Police's investigation is ongoing.
Mr Dodd was riding in a convoy with two friends, one on a motorbike in front and the other in a car behind.
The speed at which the bike in front was travelling caused the bus to come to a stop on the road, Guernsey Police told the court.
Following behind a few seconds later Mr Dodd lost control of his bike after entering a bend on the hill and collided with the front of the bus, officers said.
He suffered severe head injuries and died immediately on impact, States of Guernsey consultant pathologist Dr Catherine Chinyama noted in a preliminary report.
Guernsey Police said it would be several weeks before their inquiries concluded, due to an "unavoidable" delay in investigation and the time it would take to complete the post-mortem examination.
Mr Dodd's body has been released to his family.