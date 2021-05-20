New ferry bought for Herm Island near Guernsey
- Published
A company running a popular visitor island near Guernsey has bought a new ferry for £750,000.
Herm Island chief executive Craig Senior said the catamaran was needed to provide "more flexibility" for residents and visitors.
Currently the island is served exclusively by the ferry service Travel Trident from St Peter Port.
The 14m (45ft) boat, which can hold up to 70 people, would run alongside the existing service, Mr Senior said.
Herm is owned by the States of Guernsey, which leases it for use as a tourism and hospitality destination.
The 2 sq km (0.77 sq miles) island employs up to 150 people in peak season between April and October for its hotel, pub and campsite, Mr Senior said.
The island has launched a search for a skipper to operate the ferry, which is currently being built in Canvey Island in England.
It is due to be delivered in late June and will hopefully be operating in August to help "reduce the queues" at peak times during the summer, Mr Senior said.
He added it was not intended to be a competitor to Travel Trident, but the smaller vessel would "complement and work alongside" the ferry, running at different times.
"I think post-Covid we've realised we need a little bit more flexibility, certainly for residents and families that live here."
Mr Senior explained the boat could also provide "bespoke VIP tours or transportation requests", as well as more choice for staff of the island.
"It needs to be more flexible to the local community and our guests, which we appreciate a large ferry can't always offer those services."
The company is still waiting for a mooring point in St Peter Port Harbour from the States, but would store the boat in Herm if needed, he added.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.