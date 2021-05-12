St Peter Port: New unexploded bomb found near harbour
- Published
A second piece of unexploded ordnance was found on the same day a controlled detonation of a World War Two bomb was carried out, Guernsey Harbours said.
The unexploded device was spotted by local divers near an anti-submarine weapon which was disposed of on the seabed near Guernsey on Tuesday.
Both were found around 1,800ft (550m) north east of St Peter Port Harbour.
Royal Navy divers who detonated the first bomb will inspect the second on Wednesday as they remain on the island.
A 650ft (200m) exclusion zone has been set up around the newly discovered explosive device.
Anchoring of vessels and any underwater activities, including diving and dredging, are strictly prohibited in the zone near the harbour entrance.
It is the third piece of unexploded ordnance found on Guernsey's east coast over the last six months, with the Royal Navy bomb disposal team called to detonate a WW2 bomb in November.